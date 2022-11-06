MSNBC’s Joy Reid Says the Word ‘Inflation’ Was Taught to Americans by Republicans and No One Uses It or Really Knows What it Means.. [VIDEO INSIDE]

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid criticized the GOP’s campaign on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, just before going on her live show, where she was about to confront the two gubernatorial candidates, incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist. She shared her thoughts on inflation being consistently ranked as a top issue among voters.

“The only people I ever hear use the word inflation are journalists and economists. So, that is not part of the normal lexicon of the way people talk. So, it is interesting that Republicans are doing something that they don’t normally do, right? Which is not use the common tongue, not use just common English on their campaigns like they do with crime,” Reid said. “But what they’ve done is they’ve taught people the word ‘inflation.’ And most people [who] would have never used that word ever in their lives are using it now because they’ve been taught it.”

Joy Reid: Inflation was never part of the “normal lexicon” until Republicans “taught people the word” pic.twitter.com/GV8wlHjMK8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 4, 2022

It isn’t surprising that Joy Reid is doing her best to protect Democrats before the upcoming midterm elections. But what might be surprising is how utterly disconnected from reality she seems to be. Inflation and economic concerns are in the top of most voter’s minds, given rapidly rising costs and interest rates.

In a poll conducted October 28-29 by ABC/Ipsos poll found that 26% of those surveyed ranked the economy as the most important issue, while 23% reported inflation was the most important.

It isn’t that hard to figure out. Anyone who buys groceries or goes to restaurants has experienced inflation first hand.

Americans are stupid, according to Reid. Supposedly only “journalists and economists” talk about inflation, not regular people. It’s also not part of the “normal lexicon of how people talk.”

Again, according to Reid, “The only reason it’s being discussed now is because Republicans have taught people the word inflation.” She not only got through saying this with a straight face, but she actually got someone else to agree with her.

But Reid is no stranger to exaggeration, but it’s hard to imagine someone being more disconnected from reality than this.

Inflation has been part of the “normal Lexicon” forever. “Normal people” who use the “common tongue” almost certainly talk about it more than wealthy elites like read ever dreamed of.

Reid should be more concerned about a President who legitimately invents phrases, or can’t find his way off a stage, instead of focusing on Republicans and working Americans that are suffering under “Bidenflation.”

