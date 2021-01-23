[…] MSNBC Suggests Silencing Conservatives Unless They Speak ‘The Truth’ […]

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and network analyst Ben Rhodes took turns on Wednesday evening suggesting that conservatives must be silenced unless they are speaking “the truth.”

Wallace began by saying it will take “years” for a “detox” of “lies” and “hate” from the right and “libertarians” with the resources of federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

And at one point, Wallace insisted the right will have to prove they’ll “assert the truth” before being “allowed to share any other views.”

Partial transcript below, via Newsbusters:

WALLACE: And unfortunately I think there has been this momentum that has been generated as a result of, unfortunately, the demagogue of rhetoric of people that just departed government, but also those who continue in the halls of Congress. And so, I really do think that the law enforcement, homeland security, intelligence, and even the defense officials are doing everything possible to root out what seems to be a very, very serious and insidious threat to our democracy in our republic. (….) WALLACE: What do you think is the task for President Biden to separate those who have been radicalized and pursue them through the justice system and those that could be brought into the fold. BRENNAN: Well, as I think as President Biden said, we need to get back to honesty, to truth, to ensure the American people understand the lack of reality that has been propagated over the last four years. I do think a lot of these individuals who joined that protest two weeks ago were really misled and misguided, because they were listening to those networks or those social media platforms that were spewing a lot of falsehoods. And so I think what Joe Biden wants to do and Kamala Harris is to try to be as open and honest and transparent about the people about the challenges we face, whether it be about COVID, whether it be about the economic or whether it be about the need to bring us together as a country. Joe Biden is an exceptionally good and decent man. He loves this country deeply. He loves his fellow citizens. He wants us to be brought together and that’s why he kept referencing unity. Unity. Now, it’s probably going to take a long time. It’s probably going to take many, many years, far beyond the Biden administration to try to repair some of the damage that’s been done by Donald Trump, but I know that Joe Biden is determined to do it, and to win back the trust and confidence — or at least allow individuals who are supportive of Donald Trump, to at least give Joe Biden a chance to demonstrate he is really going to try to improve the life of all Americans, not just those that supported him at the polls.

WATCH:

Wallace went on by insisting that any Republican who didn’t immediately congratulate President Joe Biden on after the Nov. 3 election was culpable and wondered how could anyone want to work with “any of those people.”

Wallace decreed Americans must “demand higher quality information” to which Rhodes concluded with more censorship pleas.

You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...