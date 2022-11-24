MSNBC Host Joy Reid Attacks Thanksgiving as ‘Simplistic Fairytale’ and Says America Was ‘Founded on Violence’

Well one of the dumbest people on television is at it yet again, that’s right it’s Joy Reid coming straight at you on your Thanksgiving like the insane idiot stick she is.

Tens of million of Americans will gather around the kitchen table and in living rooms across the nation with family and friends thankful for what they have, but not Joy Reid, you’re a fraud if you fall for this according to her.

According to Joy this is just another day to bash our country.

Reid opened her show last night by acknowledging Thanksgiving is a day of “cherished traditions” for millions of Americans who also enjoy “turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.” But then she said this:

“But it is also to unpack the myth of Thanksgiving. It is a holiday riddled with historical inaccuracies. It is built on this myth that the indigenous welcomed their colonizers with open arms and ears of corn. A simplistic fairytaleinterpretation of a 1621 encounter between indigenous tribes and English settlers that erases the genocide that followed.

It’s the truth that Republicans want banned from our textbooks. Because here is the secret they want so desperately to keep: we are a country founded on violence. Our birth was violent. In 1619, a ship with more than 20 enslaved Africans landed in Virginia ushering in two centuries of American slavery that left millions in chains or dead.”

Joy Reid: "Here's the secret they [Republicans] want so desperately to keep – We are a country founded on violence." pic.twitter.com/OTozSWPhGA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 24, 2022

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us to all of you, and we hope this triggers Joy Reid and anyone dumb enough to listen to her for their news.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...