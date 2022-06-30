‘Mr. Bean’ Star Rowan Atkinson HAMMERS Cancel Culture Idiots

One of the funniest comedians on the planet is joining the ranks of Dave Chappelle, Bill Maher, and others when it comes to cancel culture. He’s tired of it like the majority of common sense Americans and adults are.

Recently he blasted Cancel Culture’s drain on comedy and free speech.

“It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend, or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential,” Atkinson told the Irish Times. “Every joke has a victim. That’s the definition of a joke. Someone or something or an idea is made to look ridiculous.”

Atkinson pushed back that comedy should only target those in positions of power or authority.

“I think you’ve got to be very, very careful about saying what you’re allowed to make jokes about,” the actor said. “What if there’s someone extremely smug, arrogant, aggressive, self-satisfied, who happens to be below in society? They’re not all in houses of parliament or in monarchies.”

“In a proper free society, you should be allowed to make jokes about absolutely anything,” he added, noting that people use social media to take jokes out of their original context. “Not all jokes are for everyone.”

Atkinson’s new special ‘Man vs Bee’ is now available on Netflix, check it out!

