Mother Of Marine Killed in Afghanistan UNLOADS on Biden in Facebook Post

Shana Chappell, the mother of Marine Corps Lance Cpl Kareem M. Nikoui, who was killed in last week’s ISIS-K suicide bombing in Kabul, absolutely obliterated President Biden in a fiery social media post for his alleged insensitive conduct towards her when they met earlier this week.

“President Biden, this message is for you. I know my face is etched into your brain,” the post begins.

Chappell recalled in a post on Facebook getting “5 inches away from Biden’s face” so that she could “look him straight in the eyes” and “have words with him” about the tragic loss of her son.

According to Chappell, Biden reportedly spoke more about his own deceased son, former Delaware State Attorney General Joseph “Beau” Biden III, than Nikoui. The younger Biden, who died in 2015 at age 46, had served in Iraq with the U.S. Army and passed away from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“You tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and I had to tell you, ‘This isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!’” Chappell writes.

She continued, “You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how I feel and I let you know that you don’t know how I feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how I feel! You then rolled your f—— eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and I let you know that the only reason I was talking to you was out of respect for my son. …”

As Biden turned to walk away, the grieving mother said she let him know “my son’s blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying ‘ok whatever!’”

“By the way, as my son and the rest of our fallen Heroes were being taken off the plane yesterday, I watched you disrespect us all 5 different times by checking your watch!” she wrote. “What the f— was so important that you had to keep looking at your watch? You are nobody special Biden! America Hates you!”

You can read more from our friends at Fox News.

