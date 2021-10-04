MORONS: Biden Administration Reveals New Limits on Immigration Arrests and Deportations at Southern Border

That’s right, in your Monday morning you can’t make up this level of stupidity segment right here at The DC Patriot, the Biden Administration has unveiled they have put limits on the number of arrests and deportations for illegal immigrants coming into the United States illegally.

Because why not just add fuel to the dumpster fire at the southern border.

The Biden Regime as we now refer to them as here at The DC Patriot published a new set of rules on Thursday governing immigration arrests across the nation.

The new directive you might ask? It’s to focus on detaining and deporting illegal immigrants determined to pose a threat to national security or public safety, as well as those who recently crossed the southern border.

Those 11 million already in the United States, well they can pull up a chair and stay forever according to DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“The majority of undocumented non-citizens who could be subject to removal, the majority of the more than 11 million people, have been contributing members of our communities for years,” Mayorkas told reporters. “They include individuals who work on the frontlines in the battle against COVID, teachers, individuals who teach our children, who do the back-breaking farmwork that puts food on our table, who lead our congregations of faith and contribute to our communities in meaningful other ways.”

Mayorkas’ new guidelines are going to supersede a similar February memo that also limited how U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents should prioritize deportation. You know, instead of just sending everyone who’s ILLEGAL back to where they belong. What a novel concept, right?

Thursdays new guidelines set to take effect in 60 days will be more limiting on immigration arrests than the Obama-era enforcement policies.

200,000 illegals in September came across the southern border, and 400,000 are expected in October. So relaxing the policies makes perfect sense if you’re a complete and utter moron.

The idiots in charge of the White House are ruining America at an alarming rate.

What are your thoughts? Comment below.

