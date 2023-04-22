Morning Joe Cries Over Twitter Removing Blue Checkmarks for those Entitled Elites Who Refuse to Pay $8 per Month [VIDEO]

This is absolutely hysterical!

The radical leftist media is in full blown meltdown mode because Elon Musk is charging them $8 for a blue checkmark.

The MSNBC show Morning Joe which features whine bags Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi are so mad, so confused.

Check out this hilarious video below.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

