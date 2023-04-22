Morning Joe Cries Over Twitter Removing Blue Checkmarks for those Entitled Elites Who Refuse to Pay $8 per Month [VIDEO]

This is absolutely hysterical!
The radical leftist media is in full blown meltdown mode because Elon Musk is charging them $8 for a blue checkmark.
The MSNBC show Morning Joe which features whine bags Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi are so mad, so confused.
Check out this hilarious video below.
WATCH:
