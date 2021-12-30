MORE THAN HALF OF STATES WILL INCREASE MINIMUM WAGE IN 2022

According to a report from payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & ​Regulatory U.S., Over half of the U.S. states will institute a minimum wage increase in 2022.

Their report says that a total of 26 states will raise their minimum wage in 2020, with 22 of those states starting the pay increases on January 1, 2022.



“These minimum wage increases indicate moves toward ensuring a living wage for people across the country,” Deirdre Kennedy, senior payroll analyst at Wolters Kluwer, said in the report. “In addition to previously approved incremental increases, the change in presidential administration earlier this year and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have also contributed to these changes.”



According to the report, West Hollywood, California, will see the largest minimum wage increase, with hotel workers set to earn at least $17.64 per hour starting on January 1. California and New York have the highest minimum wages in the nation at $15 per hour.



Connecticut and Massachusetts, along with eight additional states, plan to raise their minimum wages to $15 per hour by 2023, according to the report. New Jersey is targeting a minimum wage hike by 2024, while Delaware, Illinois, Maryland and Rhode Island expect wages to increase by 2025.



Numerous companies across the United States have already begun to boost their wages to retain workers in a tight labor market, CNBC has reported.



CNBC reported that Amazon has had a $15 per hour minimum wage since 2018, and it began offering new hires an average of $18 per hour in September of this year. Costco hiked its minimum wage to $17 an hour in October. T-Mobile also announced that it would pay its roughly 75,000-person workforce at least $20 an hour, according to CNBC.



T-Mobile Chief Executive Mike Sievert wrote in a letter to employees announcing the latest increase saying, “It’s a job-seekers’ market, which means competition to keep and find top talent is competitive, and as a great employer, we like it that way,” CNBC reported.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...