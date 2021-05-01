Police in Houston, Texas say that more than 90 people have been found inside a home, where human smuggling is the case.
The Assistant Chief for Homeland Security Daryn Edwards, said that authorities were contacted about a possible kidnapping on Thursday evening.
When authorities entered the home, they discovered more than 90 people. Authories said they are administering health care services to those in need and they believe some of the individuals have COVID-19. Food and water are also being provided.
Of all of the individuals found, only five were female and the rest were male. No Children were reported to be in the group.
Edwards also said that the incident was human smuggling, not human trafficking. You know, because that makes it okay America.
Authorities are still trying to work through who was and is directly involved in the incident, and who is a victim.
The Investigation is ongoing.
Let’s equip ICE with maps to Joes’, Kamala’s’, Nancy’s, houses to give to the illegals to shack up in..
[…] More than 90+ People Found Inside Texas Home in Human Smuggling BUST! […]