More than 89 Shots Fired at Deadly Sweet 16 Birthday Party in Alabama

A horrifying scene of carnage unfolded at a Sweet Sixteen party in Alabama earlier this month, leaving four people dead and dozens more wounded. According to testimony from special agent Jess Thornton during a court hearing, at least 89 shots were fired, and 89 bullet casings were found at the dance studio venue in Dadeville, which was packed with 50 to 60 people.

Thornton described the crime scene as one of the worst he’s seen in his 18 years with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, with blood everywhere and multiple shell casings littering the ground.

At least seven guns have been linked to the shooting, with witnesses stating that it sounded like a machine gun. One of the handguns was reportedly altered for rapid firing. The three adults charged in the shootings are Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., Johnny Letron Brown, and Willie George Brown Jr. They have all been charged with reckless murder. According to Thornton, all three were friends or relatives who traveled from other parts of the state to attend the party, despite not being invited.

During the court hearing, Thornton acknowledged that some statements suggested that one of the slain partygoers, Corbin Holston, may have started the shooting. Holston was found with a 40-caliber gun sitting on his chest, but the position of the gun seems “almost like it was placed there.” The motive for the shootings is still unclear, and an immediate ruling was not issued by the judge.

Before the shooting, an announcement was made telling people with guns to leave the venue when a speaker fell over and a person lifted their shirt to flash a gun. Thornton did not say if that person was one of the defendants. The four victims fatally shot were Dadeville High School seniors Phil Dowdell, Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, and Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, as well as Holston, who was 23. The sixth suspect, a 15-year-old, has not been publicly identified.

This tragic event has shocked and saddened the community, with families and friends mourning the loss of their loved ones. The brazen and senseless nature of the shooting has left many wondering what could have led to such a violent outburst.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to piece together the events of that night and bring those responsible to justice. It is a stark reminder that we must remain vigilant and work to address the root causes of violence in our communities.

