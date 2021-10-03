MORE THAN 5,200 DOCTORS AND SCIENTISTS DECLARE COVID POLICIES “CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY” IN PHYSICIANS DECLARATION

Just last month in Rome at the International COVID Summit, as reported by Debra Heine for American Greatness, The “Physicians Declaration”​ was signed by more than 5,200 scientists and physicians from around the world. This declaration condemns public policy makers of “crimes against humanity” for restricting life-saving treatments and eliminating debate and scientific inquiry.



The health-care professionals lamented that a “one size fits all” approach to mitigation and treatment have resulted in “needless illness and death.”



The inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Dr. Robert Malone, read the declaration at the Rome conference. He contends the COVID vaccines should not be administered universally but should target the most vulnerable, because the shots pose both known and unknown risks for the healthy that outweigh potential benefits.



The declaration begins stating “Thousands have died from Covid as a result of being denied life-saving early treatment.”



“The Declaration is a battle cry from physicians who are daily fighting for the right to treat their patients, and the right of patients to receive those treatments, without fear of interference, retribution or censorship by government, pharmacies, pharmaceutical corporations, and big tech.”



The health professionals demand that “These groups step aside and honor the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship, the fundamental maxim ‘First Do No Harm,’ and the freedom of patients and physicians to make informed medical decisions.”



The physicians assert and say, “Lives depend on it. The very heart of medicine is this relationship, which allows physicians to best understand their patients and their illnesses, to formulate treatments that give the best chance for success, while the patient is an active participant in their care.”



They are calling for the restoration of the “physician-patient relationship.”



The signees of The ‘Physicians Declaration’ “Are inviting the scientists of the world, who are skilled in biomedical research and uphold the highest ethical and moral standards, to insist on their ability to conduct and publish objective, empirical research without fear of reprisal upon their careers, reputations and livelihoods.”



They are also “Inviting patients who believe in the importance of the physician-patient relationship and the ability to be active participants in their care, to demand access to science-based medical care.”

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...