More than 150 Killed by Suspects on Bond in Harris County!

Democrat judges in Harris County, Texas (the Houston area), have repeatedly placed violent criminals on bond, letting them roam free for a trifle despite being likely to cause severe social harm.

And let’s just be clear, these aren’t people that bumped into someone at a bar or got in a minor fistfight; the Democrat judges let at least 113 people charged with capital murder out on bond, letting them back on the streets despite being accused of murder. Because that’s what Democrat judges do.

Capital murder is the worst crime one can be charged with, carrying with a sentence of either death or life in prison. These are people that, if convicted, will be sent to the electric chair. But leftist judges are letting them roam free.

KHOU-11 found the same trend when they looked at “407 capital murder charges filed in Harris County between September 2016 and September 2021.” They discovered that “records show 113 or 28 percent” of those suspects were released on bond.

The result? In what should be a surprise to no one, more murders have resulted. Over 150, actually. Let that sink in. Over 150 more murders have taken place, due to Democrat judges letting people who have committed murder out on Bail.

According to Crime Stoppers Houston – 155 people have lost their lives at the hands of accused criminals – cut-loose from custody – only to kill while on bond.

And that’s all just from 113 people in one county in Texas, which is generally a conservative state. The problem is much larger than just that one spot.

In all, more than 50,000 accused felons have benefited from the “catch and release” philosophy of “criminal justice” perpetrated by the current crop of democratic “reform” judges.

The overall death toll must be enormous.Adding context to the issue Breitbart adds that:

Houston Police Sergeant Larry Gibson expressed concern over the bond release for the suspects, saying, “It’s very concerning, it’s concerning for everybody involved…Guys out on capital murder bonds, they just don’t have the fear. So they’re like, ‘I’m out on this. If I get caught, well, I’m already on bond for murder, what do I have to lose?’”

Democrats are putting murders back on our streets, with predictable results. They must be stopped!

Which leads me to this question for you Texas folks.

Why are you all letting this happen?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...