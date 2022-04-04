More Staffers Resign from Vice President Kamala Harris’ Office

According to a report by Reuters, where an internal staff memo was seen by Reuters, the latest top aide from U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, Michael Fuchs is leaving the administration.​ This is the 11th Harris staffer to leave in as many months.

Fuch advised Harris on domestic and international issues, helped manage staff and often accompanied her on foreign trips. He served as a foreign policy advisor to former President Bill Clinton and worked in senior roles at the U.S. State Department under former President Barack Obama’s administration.



According to a memo sent around to staff, Fuchs said he will remain in his current role until early May to ensure a smooth transition and will announce his next steps at a later date.



Fuchs’ announcement comes on the heels of several exits from the Harris team. On March 21, Harris’ National Security Adviser Nancy McEldowney said she is stepping down from her role, as the White House said she will be succeeded by her deputy, Philip Gordon. Gordon currently serves as special assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser to the vice president.



Harris’ communications director, Jamal Simmons said, “Harris is grateful for Michael’s tireless work, leadership and the many miles he traveled domestically and internationally, and our entire team will miss Michael as he begins this next chapter.” Simmon did not comment on any other staff departures.

