Montana Lawmakers Considering Bill to Designate Antifa as Domestic Terrorist Group

Montana lawmakers are considering a bill that would designate the radical leftist group Antifa as a Domestic Terror group.

Antifa as many know have caused violence and destruction in Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C. and literally caused over $9 BILLION in damages in 2020 with riots and anarchy.

Antifa, short for anti-fascists” is an “idea” the liberals and idiot sticks in the mainstream media continue to try to shovel to those with common sense. We all know they are lying, we’ve seen the attacks and destruction first hand.

The intent of the measure is to “send a message that we as a state won’t tolerate a group like this coming into our state,” bill sponsor Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, told members of the Montana House Judiciary Committee during a Tuesday hearing.

John Driscoll, a former Democratic state lawmaker, called the measure “a wasteful distraction from the real problem.”

Of course the liberals and the mainstream media are in an uproar that someone would dare put a bill like this in motion to actually protect law abiding citizens from groups like Antifa.

Mitchell said Tuesday that Montana’s designation could allow law enforcement to “look into” those suspected of antifa activity. However, the lawmaker said he did not consult with state law enforcement officials when drafting the bill.

This is a developing story. Thanks to the AP for contributing to this article.

