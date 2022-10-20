MONSTERS: CDC Votes 15-0 to Require Covid Vaccine for Children’s Immunization Schedule Including 6-Month Old Babies Despite .0085% Mortality Rate for Ages 0-17

As you’ve been hearing in the news, this was coming to a vote with the monstrous morons at the CDC doing exactly what many Americans feared they would do. They have now voted 15-0 without objection to require the Covid Vaccine for Children’s immunization schedules including 6-month old babies.

This is still untested, unproven, and criminal in more ways than one. Get your kids out of public schools. Get your gets away from doctors who promote this insanity.

Not one person at the CDC has been elected by a citizen of the United States of America. Some of you really need to think about that, and let what I just said sink in.

Even the CEO of Moderna himself said that:

So it’s a lot of people that’s going to need an annual booster and people that are younger are going to have to decide for themselves what they want to do.

You can watch all 15 of these monsters voting no conflicts to require this in children’s immunization schedules. Some of these dumbasses are still wearing masks on a zoom call for God’s sake!

COVID 19 was reportedly responsible for 1,304 deaths from individuals 0-17 years of age according to Statista.com. This accounts for 00.1% of ALL COVID deaths in the United States. It’s worth noting that 0-17 is a sample size double the other groups which are spread out among 9 year increments.

It’s also worth noting that is 00.1% of deaths, not cases. Also according to Statista, the US has reported 15.2 million cases in children under 18. This would suggest a mortality rate of 00.0085% amongst 0-17 year old children.

Despite this, the CDC voted unanimously today to implement vaccine mandates for children to go to school. Again: the ones who voted to force your children to be the subject of this experiment were not themselves voted in to their position by the People of the United States.

There are still no long term side effect studies. There is no FDA approved COVID vaccine available in the United States. The most recent vaccine booster was tested on just 8 mice. All of them reportedly caught COVID. Below is the most recent data collected by VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, which is claimed to about 1 to 10% of actual events. These numbers are exponentially larger from the 2 years of COVID vaccines than all other vaccine injuries reported. Combined.

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing heavily to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...