MONSTER: TENNESSEE MAN SENTENCED TO 7 YEARS IN PRISON FOR BURNING FOUR CHURCHES IN NASHVILLE AREA IN 2019

On Wednesday, a Tennessee man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to setting fire to four churches in the Nashville area in 2019.​ Fox was sentenced to an additional three years of supervised released, after he originally faced up to 20 years in prison for each fire.

Alan Douglas Fox, 29, told a federal court that he intentionally set fire to four churches in 2019 due to their “religious character.” Fox was charged with the crimes last August, a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said.



During his string of attacks, Fox intentionally set ablaze to the four Nashville area churches spread out over a 10-mile area: The Crievewood United Methodist Church, the Crievewood Baptist Church, The Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church and the Priest Lake Community Baptist Church. All the arsons took place within a 10-day period in June of 2019, according to the DOJ.



In addition to using fire, Fox also faced charges for using a firearm during one of the attacks. This included the use of a handgun during the blaze at the Crievewood Baptist Church, which Fox used to break into the house of worship to facilitate the arson.



“This defendant has now been held accountable for his dangerous arson spree that caused damage to a Catholic church, a Methodist church and two Baptist churches, all pillars of the Nashville community,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement.



“Attacks on house of worship are attacks on the people of faith that undermine the fundamental right to practice’s one’s religion free from fear or violence. The Civil Rights Division will continue to vigorously enforce federal laws that protect all houses of worship, regardless of denomination,” Clarke added.



An employee with the Crievewood Baptist Church, who attended Fox’s sentencing hearing, told Newsweek, “We’re praying for Alan and we’re grateful for a just outcome in the case. We’re hoping that he gets the help he needs in prison.”

Thanks to our friends at Newsweek for contributing to this article.

