In our Monday morning cartoon, its’ one that can resonate with parents all across America.

As you know by now if you’re a parent, schools have stopped teaching our children cursive, because you know, common core is so much more valuable as well as liberal indoctrination.

Check out the latest funny cartoon rom our friends over at TomFalco.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...