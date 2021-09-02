Mom of Marine Who Died in Kabul Attack Explodes on LIVE RADIO Show About Biden’s Failed Withdrawal Killing Her Son

Kathy McCollum is the mother of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum who died in the Kabul attacks.

Kathy called into Radio host Andrew Wilkow’s show to vent about about she is feeling about the death of her son. She talks about how this unnecessary debacle would’ve never happened under Trump and is disgusted with Biden.

She goes on to say that her sons wife is about to give birth to his son in about a month, and he was close to getting home for the birth of his first born son. It’s heartbreaking to listen to, but she has a right to voice her opinions.

“I’m just too mad to cry for my son right now.”

You can listen to the full gut wrenching call here of this heartbroken mother.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to this Mom, we are so sorry.

