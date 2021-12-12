Mom Caught on Video Trying to Run Over and Injuring School Kids with Car: Media Silent

I live in Las Vegas and I only heard about this incident because someone sent me a tweet from one of the few local outlets NetworkinVegas that will report on the damage being done by an Attorney General who’s not only soft on crime…but has been arrested 4 times himself. L

Last week, a woman got into a confrontation with a group of kids at Silvestri Middle School and tried running them all down with her van.

Jaquitta Madison who’s a rough looking 36 years old, ended up hitting and injuring 4 kids in the mayhem. You would think after the tragedy that just occurred at the Christmas parade Waukesha, Wisconsin that the media might want to address the issue of road rage and civilians….but the mainstream news only seems to care about sowing discord and reporting on crimes when the race fits their agenda.

Recently Nevada Attorney General was caught tweeting support for the convicted pedophile and criminals that were killed in self defense by Kyle Rittenhouse. Feel free to let him know that being soft on crime is not working: AG Aaron Ford: 775-684-1100 aginfo@ag.nv.gov

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

