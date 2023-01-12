Mom Blames Covid Vaccine and Government After Son Develops Blood Clots in His Brain Just 9 Days Following Jab

A mom in Draper, Utah is speaking out and breaking her silence on the vaccine that she says has taken her healthy son to a new level of sickness.

Cherie Romney revealed that her son, Everest, was taken to the ICU with blood clots in his brain back in April of 2021, just 9 days after receiving the Covid vaccine.

Nearly a year later, another blood clot formed in his right leg and moved to his lungs.

Everest stands at 6’9 and was a promising basketball player prior to this incident.

“You all know someone this happened to (my son) It’s not as rare as people think. It is true [and] it is not misinformation. Happy to share his medical records with anyone who wants to see for themselves,” Mrs. Romney wrote.

“[The vaccine] has altered his life path forever. He is lucky to be alive today but his life will never be the same. In 2021, everyone who talked about this had their social media pages frozen. We need truth in reporting these events. It is not rare & it happened to us,” she continued.

Mrs. Romney said that if she had listened and followed the doctors’ advice, her son “would not be alive today.”

“If I had kept quiet and listened to the [doctors] at first, Everest would not be alive today. While they admit now that they were wrong in the beginning, the resistance to even checking him for the blood clots was immense. Had we not persevered against them, there would be a very different ending to this story,” she said.

On Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, Mrs. Romey gave another update on her son Everest.

She stated that Everest had developed another blood clot in a deep vein in his right leg, and doctors confirmed that his heart was damaged due to the vaccine.

“Just left the Emergency Room TODAY. Everest has another blood clot, a deep vein in his right leg & they have confirmed his heart is still damaged. Referral to a cardiologist – more to come about his heart as it seems the damage from the inflammation may be permanent. Never mind the [effects] of the traumatic brain injury he still deals with on a daily basis,” Mrs. Romney wrote.

Mrs. Romney went on to blame the mRNA Covid vaccine and the Biden administration for suppressing information about the vaccine’s risks.

“Thanks Covid vaccine, thanks to the US government. My former 6’9” basketball player is no longer a basketball player and he is back on blood thinners starting tonight. So glad I was doing “the right thing” and protecting him from Covid, bummer that the lies about that have altered his life forever and almost killed him. Covid never even made him sick,” she said.

On January 5, 2023, Everest was back at St Mark’s Hospital and he was admitted overnight for observation.

Mrs. Romney gave another sad update. She said Everest’s deep vein thrombosis had moved to his lungs.

“He is at St Mark’s Hospital tonight, with multiple pulmonary emboli. Tomorrow – hematologist & cardiologist. Hopefully home soon,” Mrs. Romney wrote.

According to Mrs. Romney, doctors don’t know how to stop the effects caused by the vaccine.

“We know the cause, it’s just that the Covid vaccine is such an unknown that the [doctors] don’t know how to stop the [effects] once they’ve put everything in motion. It’s more about managing the symptoms because the damage can’t be undone,” she responded in one of her posts.

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article. We join them with keeping Everest in and his family in our prayers for a full recovery and healing.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



