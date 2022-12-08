MOLOTOV COCKTAIL BANDIT CAUGHT! Man Accused of Throwing Molotov Cocktail at California Police Officer ARRESTED

In the liberally ran hell hole of California, nothing should surprise us anymore, but it always does because we just can’t fathom people being this stupid.

A man was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at police.

Corning Police Department officers investigated a loud banging noise coming from outside their station, according to a press release issued Thursday by CPD.

An officer attempted to contact Cassidy Russ, 32, of Corning, who was walking away from the police department on Solano Street.

Russ was fumbling with an intense near the front of his waistband as he was walking away ignoring officers, the release said.

Another officer in a patrol car stopped on the 700 block of Fourth Street and reportedly gave Russ verbal commands. Police then say that’s when Russ lit what was later determined to be a Molotov cocktail and threw it toward the officer.

The cocktail missed and exploded near a parked vehicle on foot westbound of Solano Street.

Officers naturally pursues the guy who through a Molotov cocktail at them as most folks would on foot and in a patrol car. An off duty officer reportedly tackled Russ on the 1300 block of Solano Street.

Russ resisted arrested by concealing his hands in his waistband and backpack. He continued to resist arrest during baton strikes and pain compliance techniques. Translation they were kicking his ass, and rightfully so.

Officers eventually took Russ into custody by placing him in handcuffs and sustained resistance.

The nut job was later transported and booked into Tehama County Jail for attempted murder, possession of an explosive device, arson, battery on a peace officer, and resistant arrest. This turned out well for Russ, didn’t it? Bail has been set at $1 million.

Previous to the incident, Russ was the suspect in a separate incident back on July 26, 2022, conferring him throwing a Molotov cocktail near the Corning Police Department near a staging are marked for patrol cars.

Shockingly Russ has an active arrest warrant from that incident when he was arrested on that day. The Molotov cocktail bandit has been caught, and Christmas is saved in Corning!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



