Moderna SUES Pfizer and BioNTech for Patent Infringement in Relation to mRNA Covid Jab (Wait Until You Realize How Long They’ve Had The Vaccine Patent)

Moderna is suing big pharma competitor and fellow jab creator Pfizer in one of the most baffling suits we’ve ever seen, and it opens eyes to many things.

Moderna is accusing Pfizer of infringing on their patents while working on the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in the United States. The news was revealed by Moderna on Friday.

“Moderna believes that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty infringes patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 covering Moderna’s foundational mRNA technology,” Moderna said in a news release.

“This groundbreaking technology was critical to the development of Moderna’s own mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. Pfizer and BioNTech copied this technology, without Moderna’s permission, to make Comirnaty,” said Moderna.

“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.

Wait a minute, so they had a patent for this almost a decade before the virus came out… Interesting isn’t it..

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and the Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany.

“We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna’s inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission,” said Moderna Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger. “Outside of AMC 92 countries, where vaccine supply is no longer a barrier to access, Moderna expects Pfizer and BioNTech to compensate Moderna for Comirnaty’s ongoing use of Moderna’s patented technologies.

In March, Moderna updated its pledge to not enforce COVID-related patents until October 2020.

“In October 2020, Moderna pledged not to enforce its COVID-19-related patents while the pandemic continued. In March 2022, when the collective fight against COVID-19 entered a new phase and vaccine supply was no longer a barrier to access in many parts of the world, Moderna updated its pledge. It made clear that while it would never enforce its patents for any COVID-19 vaccine used in the 92 low- and middle-income countries in the GAVI COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC 92), Moderna expected companies such as Pfizer and BioNTech to respect its intellectual property rights and would consider a commercially reasonable license should they request one for other markets. Pfizer and BioNTech have failed to do so.”

“Moderna is not seeking damages related to Pfizer’s sales to AMC 92 countries and is not seeking damages for Pfizer’s sales where the U.S. Government would be responsible for any damages. Consistent with Moderna’s patent pledge, the Company is also not seeking damages for activities occurring before March 8, 2022,” Moderna said.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that rats that were injected with Moderna’s experimental mRNA editing COVID vaccines developed rib malformations, according to documents newly obtained internal documents from the pharmaceutical giant via a Freedom of Information Act request by Judicial Watch.

