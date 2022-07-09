Mitchell Gerber: Planned Parenthood is Selling the Bodies of Dead Babies to the CCP to Develop Bioweapons to Use Against Americans

Anybody with a brain (which is becoming less and less as time goes by) can clearly see that our own government is colluding with the Chinese Communist Party. What’s shocking is to what degree.

Sure, many conservatives know about America’s collusion with the CCP in regards to covid-19, trade and governmental issues. But did you know that our own government is colluding with China to ensure we abort as many babies as possible?

Why would our own government work with China to make sure that Americans are getting abortions by the millions? Because China is buying up the dead bodies of the aborted babies, that’s why.

During today’s episode of The Breakdown, Mitchel Gerber, an investigative journalist specializing in China’ black market for human organs, explained:

The CCP has been using the DNA, the organ tissue and the organs from aborted US babies to sell back to the Chinese Communist Party.

The Director of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Health and Family Planning Commission, Li Bin, announced that he would contribute $528 million to Planned Parenthood in exchange for continued donation of tissue samples.

And now the Chinese Communist Party has become the largest repository of US DNA in the world, used for the material to develop biological weapons.

So this is insane, this is treason.

Our own government is colluding with the Chinese Communist Party with biological weapons, and that’s a whole other story.

But yes, they’re using these organs for massive amounts of money and they’re doing it to take over the world.

That’s right, China is a customer of Planned Parenthood, buying up as many dead babies as they possibly can.

Later in my interview with Gerber, he explained that China is using these dead American babies to develop bioweapons and artificial intelligence, which can then be used against us. And, you guessed it, Joe Biden and our own government and working in collusion with China to accomplish this goal.

To catch the full interview with Mitchel Gerber and the rest of the episode of The Breakdown with Jeff Dornik, become a Freedom First TV subscriber. You’ll get access to the full library of FFTV shows, which includes hosts like Teddy Daniels, Kandiss Taylor, Dr Mark Sherwood, Matt Couch, Chad Caton and more. Use discount code JEFF for 25% off when you sign up at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.

