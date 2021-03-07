Missouri Pastor on Leave After Remarks About Women, First Lady Melania Trump

A baptist preacher in Missouri has now gone on leave after a massive backlash over his comments made about women’s appearances and calling the former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump a “Trophy” wife.

Pastor Steward-Allen Clark drew harsh critiscim for his sermon where he offered advice to wives and said they would stop their husbands becoming distracted by other women if they would take better care of themselves.

“Now look, I’m not saying every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump, I’m not saying that at all,” he says, as an image of the former First Lady appears on screen behind him.

“Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know… maybe you’re a participation trophy.”

Pastor Stewart Allen-Clark tells congregation that women need to work harder to look good for men. “I’m not saying every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump. Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know … maybe you’re a participation trophy.” pic.twitter.com/5GfyqIeQZw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 6, 2021

As his sermon went on, he began to attack women or wearing casual clothing like jogging suits and pajamas, and then said they should work on “weight control” and referred to one woman as a “sumo wrestler”

“Don’t ever forget this, God made them to look and you want them to look at you – not some hottie out there or someone on a computer screen,” he is seen telling parishioners.

If you thought he was done, but wait there’s more.

He then went on to make-up tips, hairstyles, fashion tips, and even sexual intimacy tips.

The video was posted online by a woman who claimed she was angry about what he had to say after hearing him allegedly preach similar things in the prior weeks sermon.

The 55-year-old pastor’s church told KCTV, a local CBS affiliate, that he was now on leave and in professional counselling.

What are your thoughts America? Did he go to far?

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...