MISSISSIPPI LEGISLATURE PASSES BILL BANNING CRITICAL RACE THEORY (CRT) BEING TAUGHT IN CLASSROOMS

The Mississippi legislature, taking a bold step, just banned critical race theory (CRT) from classrooms in the state. They did so ​by p​assing SB 2113, the bill that bans the radical ideology, in a landslide vote. As Just the News reports:​

The bill passed the Senate by a 32-7 vote, but with 18 members absent when the vote took place. The bill passed the House of Representatives by a 75-43 vote, with three absent and one present but not voting.



The short but sweet text of the bill says that no Mississippi school can teach the radical ideology, providing that:

No public institution of higher learning, community/junior college, school district or public school, including public charter schools, shall direct or otherwise compel students to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to any of the following tenants: (a) That any sex, race ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior; or (b) That individuals should be adversely treated on the basis of their sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin. No public institution of higher learning, community/junior college, school district or public school, including public charter schools, shall make a distinction or classification of students based on account of race, provided that nothing in this subsection shall be construed to prohibit the require collection or reporting of demographic information by such schools or institutions. No public institution of higher learning, community/junior college, school district or public school, including public charter schools, shall teach a course of instruction or unit of study that directs or otherwise compels students to personally affirm, adopt or adhere to any of the tenants identified in subsection (1) (a) and (b) of this section.

The genius of sections 1, 2, and 3, is that, rather than simply banning “CRT,” it bans the general teachings of CRT, describing them quite broadly so that leftist “educators” can’t get around the ban by claiming that they’re not teaching “CRT” but rather about the pervasiveness of racism, or some similar thing, which they tend to do.



And if any Mississippi school should choose to ignore the legislature and attempt to teach CRT, the bill provides that:

No funds shall be expended by the state department of education, any entity under the department of education’s jurisdiction or purview, a school district, public charter school, community/junior college, the Mississippi Community College Board, the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning or a public institution of higher learning for any purpose that would violate the provisions of this section.

By describing the teachings and broadly banning them, the legislature is stopping leftists from doing that and ensuring that CRT isn’t taught in Mississippi, or whatever leftists might try to call it.



The bill is now headed to the desk of the governor, Tate Reeves. He, an outspoke critic of CRT, is widely expected to sign the bill and banish the radical ideology from all schools, or at least all government-funded schools in his state.

