MISSING UNITED AIRLINES EXECUTIVE REMAINS FOUND IN FOREST NEAR CHICAGO

In a press release issued Sunday, the DuPage County coroner​ has positively identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, after he was reported missing over a year ago.



Cefolia’s remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Positive identity was made through dental records, according to authorities. DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said, “There were no signs of foul play, and the matter is part of an ongoing death investigation.



Cefolia, 50 was last seen going for a jog near his Elmhurst home, a suburb Chicago. Contractors found his remains on Friday afternoon hanging by a belt from an uprooted tree with a low hanging limb, in an area of very heavy brush and vegetation at the 2500-acre Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve near Darien, according to officials. It was the same general location where his Range Rover Sport was found after he went missing on August 8, 2020.



The United Airlines executive was first reported missing by his ex-wife Kristine Cefolia who told authorities that he failed to show up for his night with the kids. His car was found hours later parked outside Waterfall Glen, an area he was said to frequently run and hike.



An extensive search that included blood hounds and multiple law enforcement agencies turned up nothing at the time.

According to NBC 5, a law enforcement source revealed to the news outlet that the divorced dad of two was under investigation during the time of his disappearance, but wouldn’t share any further details.



According to LinkedIn, Cefolia was the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales for United Airlines, after nearly 15 years with the company.

