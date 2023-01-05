MIRACLE: Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Awake and Holding Hands With His Family, Prayers Answered

An amazing story unfolding as Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is said to be awake and holding hands with family members.

The Buffalo Bills starting safety collapsed on the field Monday night and had CPR performed on him for over 9 minutes, and was resuscitated twice in the same night. Once on the way to the hospital and once at the hospital. Hamlin was said to have his vitals return to normal on Tuesday, but was unresponsive and intubated.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam provided updates on safety Damar Hamlin Thursday morning.

Elam tweeted the second-year pro is “awake and showing more signs of improvement.”

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!“

Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3! — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023

CNN Correspondent Omar Jiminez reported that Hamlin was awake and holding hands with his family members.

“Damar Hamlin is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital, his agent tells CNN,” he tweeted.

Damar Hamlin is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital, his agent tells CNN. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 5, 2023

The Buffalo Bills also added a new update on the player’s health: Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and is “neurologically intact.”

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the Bills tweeted. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

“We are grateful for the love and support we have received,” the Bills added.

Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.



He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2023

The Bills made this update on Wednesday night about Hamlin.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the team said in a tweet.“

“He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn told CNN that Hamlin had actually died twice and been brought back to life.

“Right now, they got him on a ventilator, so they’re trying to get him to breathe on his own,” Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn said to CNN. “So, we’re just kind of taking it day by day. Still in the ICU. They have him sedated, so just continue to administer the medical treatment that they’ve been doing.”

One of the freaky things about the Damar Hamlin hit is that it looked so routine. Blow to the upper chest. Slight glance off the helmet. Then he stands up and completely collapses. Disturbing stuff. #PrayersforHamlin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YhO09uPpZO — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 3, 2023

