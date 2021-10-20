MIRACLE: All 21 Passengers Aboard Plane Crash Near Houston, Texas Survive Fiery Crash (VIDEO)

Twenty-one people have miraculously survived a fiery plane crash just outside of a privately owned airport near Houston, Texas on Tuesday. None were seriously injured and only two were taken to a hospital and later released.



The incident occurred on Tuesday around 10:00 a.m. local time as a McDonnel Douglas MD-87 with 21 people on board was attempting to take off from the Houston Executive Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).



The plane was bound for Boston and was running down the runway but never took off, ran off the runway and through a fence and caught fire before coming to a stop, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard, who was at the scene. ​

“We’re thankful that all of the passengers and crew members were able to extract themselves, and that’s when the first responders came in to go to work to extinguish the fire,” Woodard said.



Woodward said, “One flight attendant, two pilots and 18 passengers were onboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. The youngest passenger was 10 years old.

When rescuers arrived at the scene, the nearly two dozen people had already exited the burning aircraft. “We did find that all passengers had self-extricated,” said Tim Gibson, Director of Waller-Harris Emergency Services District 20. “We absolutely, positively got the best outcome we could have hoped for.”



The plane and occupants were traveling from the Texas origin to the American League Championship Series game in Boston.



Cheryl McCaskill, who lives in the Houston suburb of Cypress, was aboard the plane. She told the Houston Chronicle that she felt “shaky and shocked” after running from the burning jet in her Astros jersey. “When it finally stopped, everyone went ‘get out, get out, get out.’ We jumped out on that inflatable thing and then everyone went ‘get away,'” McCaskill said.



Officials said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

Local new station KHOU reported that the plane was owned by J. Alan Kent, the president and CEO of Flair Builders, and the businessman was one of the aircraft’s passengers.



A representative for Kent told KHOU in a statement, “We are extremely grateful that there were no fatalities or serious injuries. We will be working with the FAA and the NTSB to ensure that we are complying with all of their requirements.”

