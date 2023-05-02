Minnesota Governor Approves Bill That Allows State to be ‘Sanctuary’ for Children to Switch Genders and Have Gender Altering Surgeries

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (DFL) has authorized a bill that designates Minnesota as a “sanctuary” for children from Minnesota and other states who want to undergo so-called “gender-switching” surgery, even against their parents’ wishes.

The new law also permits state courts to take emergency jurisdiction over any abandoned child in Minnesota who cannot receive “gender-affirming health care,” according to Rebel News.

Leftists who promote so-called “LGBTQ rights” have claimed that GOP-led states across the nation are trying to eliminate the legal existence of people who are confused about their gender or perform in drag shows, as ABC News reported. This is a complete fabrication, and no such legislation exists.

It’s no secret that the mainstream media is working tirelessly to make this barbaric law seem normal, if not just. This is evident when one reads headlines such as ABC’s “Minnesota governor protects rights to gender-affirming care,”

The Hill’s “Minnesota governor signs bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming care, banning conversion therapy,” or the Associated Press, a supposed “independent group of media professionals,” who published a piece with a similar title.

“We want every Minnesotan to grow up feeling safe, valued, protected, celebrated, and free to exist as their authentic versions of themselves,” Walz reportedly said when commenting on the legislation. “Protecting and supporting access to gender affirming health care is essential to being a welcoming and supportive state.”

The state of MN gets to take custody of minor children from a parent because they won't give permission to cut off the kid's body parts.#mnleg https://t.co/URB6e8h2cW pic.twitter.com/0W2IBUxufZ — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) April 27, 2023

The fact is that this law is an attack on parental rights and undermines the traditional family structure. The idea that children can make decisions about their own bodies without their parents’ consent is absurd and dangerous. It’s a disturbing sign of the government’s encroachment into our personal lives and the leftist agenda’s indoctrination of our children.

This law sets a dangerous precedent and should be fiercely opposed by all conservatives. The government has no business intervening in the relationship between parents and their children or promoting radical leftist ideology that undermines traditional values. It’s time to stand up and fight against this assault on parental rights and the sanctity of the family.

