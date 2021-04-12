Minneapolis Erupts Into Riots as Suspect is Shot & Killed Trying to Escape Arrest From Police

Did you notice what we did with the title of this article America? We told the truth. The police don’t shoot you when you don’t try to run from an arrest or a traffic stop, it’s strange how that works, isn’t it?

Sunday night, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police as he tried to escape an arrest.

“According to a statement from Brooklyn Center Police, officers stopped an individual shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday after determining the driver had an outstanding warrant,” the Washington Post reported. “Police said when they tried to arrest the driver, the driver reentered the vehicle and drove away. An officer fired at the vehicle, striking the driver. Police said the vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle.”

Minneapolis and many other Democrat ran cities are just waiting on the end of the George Floyd trial so they can riot and pillage those cities. It won’t matter of Derek Chauvin gets the book thrown at him, these people are just looking for an excuse to riot and pillage, period. Those with common sense already understand this.

“Protesters walked to the Brooklyn Center police headquarters near 67th Avenue North and North Humboldt Avenue and were locked in a standoff with police in riot gear late Sunday night,” the Minnesota Tribune reported. “Officers repeatedly ordered the crowd of about 500 to disperse as protesters chanted Wright’s name and climbed atop the police headquarters sign, by then covered in graffiti.”

Police used tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber bullets on the crowd trying to get them to disperse from the scene.

There were reports of scattered looting throughout the city, because after all, that’s what they want to do. They want an excuse to commit crimes.

There were multiple stand offs between protestors and police than can be seen on several witness videos as the tension was surreal.

Police have set off flash bangs and chemical munitions to clear the crowd out of Brooklyn Center police department parking lot. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/Xsu5CiyuHg — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) April 12, 2021

The crowd was screaming for Justice for Daunte Wright. Perhaps Daunte shouldn’t have resisted arrest, and then tried to run from the scene of an arrest, and he would still be alive? When are people going to take responsibility for their actions and stop blaming the police for their own idiocy? When you do what the police ask you to do, you don’t get shot, you don’t get roughed up, you don’t have to worry about any of that. It’s time for certain communities in America to start teaching common sense and logic to folks.

Big protest still underway in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota (close to Minneapolis) where today officers shot & killed 20-year-old #DaunteWright.



People moved to surround the police station & have been met w tear gas, riot cops & and an armored vehicle:https://t.co/32WyVi4GEp — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) April 12, 2021

Elijah Schafer from the Blaze put out multiple videos of folks looting a CVS, and a Walmart among other stores.

Minneapolis @cvspharmacy is now being targeted and looted by rioters pic.twitter.com/uzrlQhN55S — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) April 12, 2021

Wal-Mart is targeted by rioters in Minneapolis after just today meeting with 100 corporate executives discussing how to deal with changing election laws



This is one of many wal-marts destroyed by far left extremist groups such as BLM over the last year pic.twitter.com/TuzhzEghNq — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) April 12, 2021

As I stated earlier, these delinquents are literally looking for an excuse to riot and loot. That’s what they want, to play the victim role so they can cause anarchy and chaos, and be heathens and steal from hard working Americans and companies. It’s pathetic the mainstream media and democrats won’t admit the truth in this matter.

This is a developing story in Minneapolis.

