Mindy Robinson’s New Campaign Commercial is one of the Greatest We’ve Ever Seen! (VIDEO)

Did Mindy Robinson just drop one of the best political campaign ads in recent memory? It sure looks like it. This ad has about everything and is put together so well that the average person should be able to comprehend it.

When we say average person, we mean common sense conservatives and those not listening to the mainstream media and big tech oligarch’s on a regular basis.

“Are you tired of watching the government waste all of your hard earned tax money. Would you like to impeach corrupt officials that fail to uphold the constitution. Are you pretty sure Biden didn’t win the election. Then I have a solution for you, it’s called stop voting for establishment politicians.”

Robinson then goes into great detail about how these establishment politicians on both sides work together to stay in power to keep their corrupt status quo. This is something that no one ever explains to the public in terms that they can actually understand. This is why this campaign ad is huge, and should be the blueprint for those trying to get rid of establishment clowns moving forward.

Mindy is running for Nevada Assembly in District 35, she’s been all over America fighting for the truth, standing up when others won’t. Do yourself a favor and watch this amazing campaign video. If you know someone in Las Vegas, Nevada do us all a favor and send them this article and DEMAND that they watch this campaign ad.

Mindy, The DC Patriot, and countless others can’t do this alone. It’s going to take patriots with courage to spread the truth, to spread the message of hope, and to stand up to the elites trying to destroy American from within. Support Mindy, share the article, share the campaign ad, and most importantly get out and vote in November.

WATCH:

Support Mindy Robinson and visit WWW.ELECTMINDYROBINSON.COM today!

