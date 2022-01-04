Mindy Robinson: The Globalists are Trying to Reset Us… Why Can’t We Reset Them? (VIDEO)

Mindy Robinson has been one of the leaders exposing the truth behind the stolen election of 2020, covid-19 and the danger of The Jab. She’s now releasing a documentary called Route 91, exposing evidence that points to our government’s involvement in the Las Vegas shooting.

While the Leftist Mainstream Media label people like Mindy Robinson and I as “Conspiracy Theorists”, we tend to view ourselves as Conspiracy Analysts. As my good friend Dr Mike Spaulding says, a conspiracy is nothing more than sinister behavior done in secret. We should be analyzing current events, taking a look at what’s going on and whether there might, in fact, be a conspiracy to gain more power by the elites. I would argue that virtually all of the events of the last 20 months have been one giant conspiracy.



When it comes to analyzing conspiracies, Mindy Robinson is one of the best. She has a knack at weeding out the false claims and does enough research to get to the bottom of what’s really going on.



As she stated during this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, she’s moved on from exposing Election Fraud because it’s already been proven, but no one seems to be listening. As such, she’s focused primarily on the massive conspiracy that ushered in the Wuhan Flu and the supposed mRNA vax, which is nothing more than a Poison Death Shot, as Dr Zelenko always refers to it.



Despite the narrative being pushed by the Mainstream Media, covid-19 was created in a lab. In fact, it was designed as a bioweapon. On top of that, The Jab was funded and developed by the Globalist Elite like Bill Gates and Fauci who believe in depopulation. The vax does not stop you from contracting covid or from spreading it, yet they have no problem forcing you to get it “for the greater good.”



When looking at the ingredients and the ramifications of these Jabs, we see that the MSM is covering up tens of thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of serious adverse reactions to The Jab. We’ve been lied to at every step of this supposed pandemic. But somehow, those of us pointing out these glaring facts are considered the “fringe extremists.”



We’ve witnessed our own government lying to us to cover up their criminal activity during the 2020 Election, as well as in the creation of Covid-19 and the push to get everyone jabbed. So when it comes to events like the Las Vegas shooting, it’s worth taking a deeper look and not simply accepting the mainstream narrative.



This is exactly what Mindy did in her upcoming documentary, Route 91, where she takes a look at the undisputed facts surrounding the Las Vegas shooting. She will show that the government lied every step of the way, just as they have with election fraud and covid. This will be posted on Gab soon, so be sure to follow her at http://gab.com/AmericanAFMindy

