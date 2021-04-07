Mike Pence Signs Insane Book Deal Worth 7 Figures, Will Write Two Books

Former Vice President Mike Pence has signed a multimillion-dollar, two book deal with a publisher Simon & Schuster, making him one of the first alums from the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump’s inner circle to ink such a lucrative and massive contract.

Two people have told CNN that the former Vice President’s deal is worth seven figures, somewhere between the ranges of $3 million and $4 million.

Pence is disliked by the majority of the former Presidents supporters, but should do well selling the book to the liberals, and the media will no doubt push it hard for him.

Many have speculated on how truthful the book will actually be.

“I would try to keep an open mind,” said one publishing source. “That doesn’t mean I would sign them.”

A representative for Pence declined to comment about a book deal, but the former Indiana governor is making moves to suggest he could run for president in 2024. On Wednesday, Pence announced he was launching a new political advocacy group called Advancing American Freedom. The proto-presidential campaign vehicle boasts a large advisory board of Trump allies and former administration officials, including Conway, Newt and Callista Gingrich, and Larry Kudlow.

Thanks to our friends at CNN for contributing to this article.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...