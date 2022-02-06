MIKE PENCE SAYS TRUMP WAS WRONG THINKING HE COULD OVERTURN ELECTION

Former U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence said on Friday that he had no right to overturn the 2020 election results, refuting a claim made by his old boss, Former President Donald Trump.

Pence told the Federalist Society event in Florida, “There are those in our party who believe that, as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, that I possessed unilateral authority to reject Electoral College votes. And I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election.'”



“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said, adding that “There is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person can choose the American president.” Pence also said, “Under the constitution I had no right to change the outcome of our election.”



He also said the he understood “the disappointment many feel about the last election.” He continued saying, “Vice President Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024.”



Pence has said previously that he did not have the power to block certification, but Friday’s comments were his most forceful to date.



The remarks come after Trump has routinely criticized Pence over certifying the election results after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The former President earlier this week reiterated that message in a statement, suggesting that a recent effort to revise the counting of electoral votes was evidence that Pence could have overturned the election results.



Both Pence and Trump are potential presidential candidates in the 2024 election, and their public disagreements are seen as early maneuvering in the race to become the Republican party nominee.

