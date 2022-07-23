Mike Pence Endorses Candidate to Go Against Trump Endorsed Kari Lake in Arizona Governor’s Primary Race

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced on Monday of his endorsement of Karrin Taylor Robson for Governor inthe state of Arizona. Pence has entered the Gubernatorial fight aligning himself against former President DonaldTrump’s endorsed candidate, Kari Lake.

Pence’s announcement was in a statement to the mainstream media Washington Post saying, “As Arizona Democrats pursue the reckless Biden-Harris agenda, Karrin Taylor Robson is the only candidate for governor that will keep Arizona’s border secure and streets safe, empower parents and create great schools, and promote conservative values.”

Robson was elated with the endorsement in her statement to the Washington Post saying, “Modern politics is full of charlatans and fakes, but Vice President Pence is the genuine article. He has never wavered in his conservative beliefs and commitment to our Constitution, and left a rock-solid legacy as Governor to which I will aspire.”

She also commented on the endorsement in a Twitter post saying, “I am honored to announce the endorsement of former Vice President @Mike_Pence. He has been a warrior for the sanctity of Life; limited government; law & order; opportunity for all; & the knowledge that our freedoms are granted by God. I’m proud to have him on my team. #AZgov.

The Washington Post, in their typically anti-Trump language, described their opinion of Pence’s endorsement and what it signifies about the split between the former two top officials of the GOP and the country.

The Post commented, “The endorsement illustrates the division in the party between Trump supporters who value loyalty to him over all else and those who want to move on from endlessly litigating the 2020 election, including those who are grateful that Pence and other Republicans blocked Trump’s attempts to overturn the results. Trump and Pence, who are each thinking about running for president in 2024, both have plans to be in Arizona on Friday to campaign for their chosen candidates ahead of the August 2 primary.

Trump endorsed Kari Lake in September of 2021 saying, “Kari Lake is running for Governor in the Great State of Arizona. She is a fantastic person who spent many years working as a highly respected television anchor and journalist. Because of this, few can take on the Fake News Media like Kari. She is strong on Crime, will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military, and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future). She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end “woke” curriculum in our schools. She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey, won’t even be a contest! Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud. Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona!

So, the race for the Arizona GOP gubernatorial race will be an internal fight between the Taylor Robson Conservative type and the much more MAGA type in Kari Lake.

This is going to be a very interesting primary race on the Republican side in Arizona, and we will all know the outcome after the August 2 votes are tallied.

