Mike Lindell Turns on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Calling Him a ‘Trojan Horse’ and a ‘RINO’ (VIDEO)

MyPillow CEO and Founder Mike Lindell continued his longstanding support of former President Donald Trump as he made an attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in Washington, D.C.

Lindell Thursday called DeSantis a “Trojan horse” and questioned his conservative credentials and values.

His incendiary remarks were delivered during an address before the CPAC crowd in D.C.

“The media is covering up for Ron DeSantis,” Lindell declared to gathered conservatives. “He is a Trojan Horse; he is the Trojan Horse. Do not believe anything you’re reading by the media about Ron DeSantis.”

Lindell noted DeSantis’ fight with Disney that escalated after the massive media mogul weighed in on Florida’s Parental Rights in Eduction law.

The law, which political opponents moronically labels the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, barred the teaching of sexual orientation to children between grades K-3. If you’re against this bill, then you’re a pedophile, and we here at The DC Patriot do not care about your feelings.

“Now I’ll tell you what: Ron DeSantis,” Lindell said, “and he’s got money behind him — did he do anything for Disney? Remember that was the big thing, you’re gonna go after Disney.”

“He did nothing, they got everything they wanted,” insisted Lindell. “Everything.”

We’re not trying to knock Mike Lindell here, but dismantling your states largest employer and putting tens of thousands on the unemployment line probably wouldn’t be a good move for a Governor, but what do we know. Disney is corrupt, most corporations are to a degree. We don’t like how they’re trying to sexualize children, but what’s DeSantis supposed to do, shut down one of the largest companies in the world, and then get sued into oblivion here?

The 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement District legislation gave Disney the power to set property taxes for 25,000 acres of central Florida near Orlando. The company’s powers included land use regulations, environmental protections, and providing public services like fire protection, water and sewer treatment, electricity, trash collection and EPCOT building code regulation.

New legislation wrested control from Disney, investing power in a new version of the district, which will be led by DeSantis, who will appoint board members to oversee the district.

Lindell also called the most popular Republican governor a RINO and acronym used for those that don’t hold party values, and stands for “Republican in Name Only.”

Trump has stepped up attacks against DeSantis in an apparent effort to slow or stall his entry into the 2024 presidential race, to which there is still no indicator that the Governor has any inclination to run.

Thanks to our friends at Resist the Mainstream for contributing to this article.

