Mike Lindell Says He Will Sue Biden Administration and FBI Over Illegal Seizure of His Cell Phone at Hardy’s Drive Thru [VIDEO]

My Pillow CEO and founder Mike Lindell said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room that he has assembled a team of lawyers that will be suing the United States government after his phone was seized by the FBI this week.

Lindell also made the announcement at Clay Clark’s Reawaken America tour in Idaho on Friday.

Lindell said he had amassed a team of “Some of the best lawyers in the country,” including Alan Dershowitz, Andrew Parker, Kurt Olson “amongst others.”

“We are suing the United States government and the FBI. This isn’t just to get the phone back, this is my First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights were broken… We aren’t going to put up with this, we aren’t going to be the Gestapo like in Nazi Germany. We’re being proactive,” Lindell told Bannon.

“I was on the phone with these attorneys, I said ‘no, I want to sue.’ … We have all the lawyers on the phone, they looked at all these statutes, we are going to go to places that no man has gone before. This will set a precedent. This has to stop,” he continued.

Lindell let the world know this past Tuesday that his phone had been seized by the FBI after they trapped his vehicle in while he was at a Hardy’s in Minnesota. Lindell claims he needed it to run his five companies, and his hearing aides also run off his cell phone.

“Nobody gets to bash peoples’ door down and you get forty seconds to answer your door. Nobody gets to corner and take a phone away of a private citizen, their company’s phone, and their hearing aids and everything else. Everything I had was in that phone, all my businesses,” he said.

“This has got to stop, Steve, and we’re going to do it,” he said.

Bannon told Lindell that he was proud of him for standing up to the corrupt Department of Justice, and told him that the FBI we all grew up idolizing as children no longer exists.

“Mike Lindell is on offense,” said Bannon. “He’s not going to sit there, because they’re coming for you. Lindell, tell me one more time, you got Dershowitz, what are you doing specifically about the FBI and these kick-down-the-door raids?”

“We had all the lawyers for over two hours, and they might even still be on the phone, I said ‘I want this done now.’ … All the lawyers were in agreement, we are going to set a precedent,” Lindell responded.

What are your thoughts America? It sounds like they are going after Lindell for the Clerk in Colorado who blew the whistle on voter fraud that spoke at his events.

