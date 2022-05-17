Mike Lindell endorses Josh Barnett for Congress in Arizona (VIDEO)

My Pillow CEO and Founder Mike Lindell has endorsed Josh Barnett for Congress in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.
Josh Barnett sent me the video over the weekend and we couldn’t be happier for Josh who’s a true patriot standing for election integrity, the first and second amendment, and for our Constitutional Republic.
Josh has my full and complete endorsement as well Arizona! Get out and get involved and elect Josh Barnett to Congress!
WATCH:
Getting paid every month online from home more than $12k by doing very simple and easy job in part time. Last month (yui11) i have got paid $11547 from this easy home based online job.
.
This is where i started……….☛ https://yourjobs85.blogspot.com/
I surrender my job Associate in Nursingd now. I create $120 an hour in operation from home doing those simple chores on line. I make $30,000 a month operating on line 3 hours a day. I counseled you to strive. (.mn04) you will not lose anything, merely try it on the next web site and earn every day…
For further details:>>>>> http://Www.BizPay1.com