Mike Lindell endorses Josh Barnett for Congress in Arizona (VIDEO)

Matt Couch May 17, 2022 2 Comments

My Pillow CEO and Founder Mike Lindell has endorsed Josh Barnett for Congress in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.

Josh Barnett sent me the video over the weekend and we couldn’t be happier for Josh who’s a true patriot standing for election integrity, the first and second amendment, and for our Constitutional Republic.

Josh has my full and complete endorsement as well Arizona! Get out and get involved and elect Josh Barnett to Congress!

WATCH:

Matt Couch

