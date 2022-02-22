Michigan Suspends Head Coach Juwan Howard for Remainder of Season for Throwing Punch After Wisconsin Game (VIDEO)

As you may know by now, there was a brawl at the end of the Michigan vs Wisconsin college basketball game that took place on Sunday, and now suspensions have been handed out.

After telling Wisconsin coach Greg Card “I’ll remember that sh*t” before the altercation took place, in which Michigan head coach Juwan Howard threw a punch, Howard has now been suspended for the rest of the regular season for the Wolverines.

Michigan suspended Howard for the rest of the regular season, which amounts to give games, in addition to a $40,000 fine.

The suspension still allows Howard to return to the court for the Wolverines’ postseason play, which includes the Big Ten tournament and possible NCAA Tournament run.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable by my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry,” Howard said in a statement. “I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again.”

Wisconsin’s head coach Gard received a $10,000 fine for his role in the altercation. One Badgers player, Jahcobi Neath, and two Michigan players, Terrance Williams and Moussa Diabate all received one game suspensions.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

