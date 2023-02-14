Michigan State University Shooter Found Dead After Hours-Long Manhunt [At least 3 Dead, 5 Critically Wounded]

Michigan State University needs to be in your prayers tonight after a shooter unleashed hell on the East Lansing, Michigan school.

Police but out a BOLO within the hour looking for a black male with a mask, wearing red tennis shoes, and the search for the shooter is over. Sources say when police were nearing the suspect, he took his own life.

At least three people are dead, five others are seriously wounded after the shooter unloaded on Monday night.

According to Michigan State University, shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m., which is on the northern boundary of the campus in East Lansing. First responders found shooting victims at Berkey Hall.

The scene moved to the nearby MSU Union, where police also tended to victims.

Police initially said there were five people hurt before confirming the three fatalities late Monday night.

MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman stressed at an 11 p.m. press conference that there have been numerous false reports about the shooting where the suspect may have been seen. The shooter was later seen leaving the MSU Union on foot from the north side of the building before he was found dead.

He was described by police as a shooter Black Male wearing red jeans, a jean jacket, and a baseball cap and mask/gator.

At 9:26 p.m., police said there was possibly another shooting at IM East.

As of 10:10 p.m., Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared and secured, MSU police said.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Students were advised to “run, hide, and fight.”

“I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with MSU police local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted Monday night.

Michigan State University says all campus activities have been canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities.

Students should NOT return to campus on Tuesday. East Landing Public Schools notified parents of students that the K-12 schools in the district will be closed Tuesday while the MSU shooting situation is assessed.

This is still a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

Thanks to our friends at Fox Detroit Channel 2 for contributing to this article.

