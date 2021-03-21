Michigan Judge Says Secretary of State Broke Election Laws with Illegal Absentee Ballot Order

In a story that the mainstream media is sure to not report, but we will, the Michigan Secretary of State is yet again in hot water after breaking the law.

According to a Michigan judge, The Secretary of State broke elections laws with their illegal and unconstitutional Absentee Ballot Order they issued.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is yet again the center of turmoil in these liberal states that worked diligently with election and un-elected officials to rig an election against former President Donald J. Trump.

The role deemed unconstitutional to the state legislatures is an atrocity to our voting rights and those Michiganders who know they were screwed over. This same argument was made by the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump on multiple occasions, including what happened in Michigan.

Michigan Court of Claims Chief Judge Christopher Murray recently ruled that Benson violated the state’s Administrative Procedures Act in the caseGenetski v. Benson.

Judge Murray ruled Benson violated the law “because the guidance issued by the Secretary of State on October 6, 2020, with respect to signature matching standards was issued in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act (APA),” Breitbart News reported.

However the judge still turned down the plaintiff’s requests for an audit with matching signatures? Now ask yourselves why?

“Plaintiffs acknowledge that an audit of the November 2020 general election results was conducted,” the judge argued. “They argue that they have the right to request an audit with respect to the subject of their choosing—signatures on absent voter ballot applications and on absent voter ballots—and in the manner of their choosing. For at least two reasons this claim is not supported by art 2, § 4 or the implementing statute, MCL 168.31a.”

“First, the constitution speaks of an audit of election results, not signature-matching procedures,” the judge continued. “Second, while the statute allows for an audit that includes ‘reviewing the documents, ballots, and procedures’ used in the election, the statute plainly leaves it to the Secretary of State to ‘prescribe the procedures for election audits’ and mandates that the Secretary of State shall conduct audits ‘as set forth in the prescribed procedures.’ In other words, there is no support in the statute for plaintiffs to demand that an audit cover thesubject of their choosing or to dictate the manner in which an audit is conducted. MCL 168.31a(2) leaves that to the Secretary of State. As a result, plaintiffs have failed to state a claim on which relief can be granted as it concerns Count IV, and this count will be dismissed with prejudice pursuant to MCR 2.116(C)(8).”

It’s still a minor victory that the judge is now acknowledging that the Secretary of State violated the law and a sign of a looming legal vindication in President Trump’s court cases.

The Washington Examiner reported last week that as many as 28 states changed their election laws to boost mail-in voting, which favored the Democratic Party.

“The group Nonprofit Vote said today that 28 states changed voting rules enabling more people to vote by mail than in person,” the Examiner reported. “Among the three ‘key takeaways’ cited was this: ’28 States changed their policy to make it easier to use a mail ballot.’”

As many of you know, I was in Phoenix, Arizona on March 10th to speak about election integrity as the State Legislature has worked and now forced an audit of the machines and 2.1 million votes in Arizona’s Maricopa County. The first step that could turn the election in at least that state back to President Donald J. Trump.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...