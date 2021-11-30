Michigan High School Shooting Leaves 3 Students Dead, Multiple Injured; 15-Year-Old Suspect in Custody, According to Police

A horrific event unfolding in Michigan today as three students are dead and a 15-year-old shooter is in custody.



A 15-year-old student at a Michigan high school was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly shooting and killing at least three students and injuring six others, including one teacher, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. ET and apprehended the suspect in five minutes. The shooter was uninjured and is not answering questions at this time, Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe said.

A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

“We believe he acted alone. There are no other shooters, there’s not another gunman,” McCabe said. “We don’t believe he planned this with anyone else, but we’ll be doing social media checks, talking to students.”

Multiple injured victims were transported to local hospitals, a spokesman for the Oxford Fire Department said.

Several ambulances and dozens of police officers were outside of the high school following the shooting. A medical helicopter from the University of Michigan landed in the school’s parking lot around 2:00 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story and is breaking will update it accordingly.

