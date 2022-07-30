Michelle Obama Will Run for President in 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power

Michelle Obama will run for President in 2024 and base her candidacy on a life story that is more racially divisive and very nearly as fictitious as that of her husband Barack.

This book, published by Post Hill Press, is based on one year of research and extensive personal interviews with those closest to Michelle Obama, including relatives, teachers, professors, boyfriends, and close friends. Michelle Obama’s real story and real-life history is revealed for the first time…

Michelle Obama is not who she pretends to be. In Michelle Obama 2024, filmmaker Joel Gilbert does a deep dive into the life of the most popular woman in America and reveals one game-changing detail after another. Gilbert’s investigative journey takes him from Chicago to Princeton to Washington to Martha’s Vineyard and beyond. Along the way, he discovers that Michelle has created a cynical, highly effective, false narrative of her life story based largely on gender and race. In Chicago, Gilbert chronicles how Michelle has repeatedly run from the Black community or sold it out, much as her father did when he served as a precinct captain for the Daley Machine. Gilbert then exposes Michelle Obama’s “I hate politics” disclaimer as strategic cover for her intense lifelong political advocacy as he deconstructs Michelle’s best-selling autobiography, Becoming.

As the best-loved Democrat, Michelle has been preparing to run for President since 2016 by following the same formula as Barack did before her. This includes writing an autobiography, giving the keynote speech at the Democrat National Convention, and heading up a voter registration organization. Gilbert also unveils Michelle’s psychological dark side and explains how her deep feelings of inadequacy drive her to run for the presidency. Gilbert ultimately reveals the real Michelle Obama, one very few Americans know or understand, but that all must be wary of as she seeks the highest office in the land. If she wins in 2024, Gilbert predicts, Michelle will take orders from global elites…and chaos will follow as surely as night follows day.

Like her husband Barack, Michelle’s ‘life story’ is more fiction than fact.

Get the Book: Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power

Gilbert has produced documentary feature films on Barack Obama, Dreams from My Real Father (2012), American politics, There’s No Place Like Utopia (2014) and Donald Trump, Trump The Art of the Insult (2018). He has also produced films on Middle East politics including Farewell Israel (2008) and Atomic Jihad (2010). Gilbert’s other films cover music icons Bob Dylan, Inside Bob Dylan’s Jesus Years (2010) as well as comedies on Paul McCartney and Elvis Presley.

Joel Gilbert, author of Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power and director of the documentary Michelle Obama 2024. Gilbert is a political commentator and foreign policy analyst based in Los Angeles.

