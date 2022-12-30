Michelle Obama Says Once Her Children Were Born She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Barack for 10 Years (VIDEO)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she “couldn’t stand” former President Barack Obama after their children were born, calling them “projects” and “terrorists”

“The Light We Carry” author made the shocking admission while promoting her new book.

“People think I’m being catty for saying this: it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband, and guess when it happened? When those kids were little,” Mrs. Obama told Revolt.

Michelle Obama talks about not liking Barack Obama for 10 years of their marriage pic.twitter.com/EajBafugK1 — T.Vickz (@TVickz) December 21, 2022

The Obamas, who just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary, entered the White House then Malia was 10 and Sasha was 7 years old, becoming the younger person to ever live in the residence.

“The minute we had kids, it was like, ‘Where are you going? And how far?’ and you start measuring. It’s like, ‘how many diapers did you change?’ And ‘Oh, you’re golfing? Oh, you got time to golf!’” she said.

“That’s when all the measuring starts because you got this project, and guess what? Little kids, they’re terrorists. They are. They have demands…and you love them more than anything, but you can’t blame them…so you turn that ire on each other,” Mrs. Obama added.

The Obama’s, both alumni of Harvard, met at a law firm in Chicago and married three years later, but according to Michelle it wasn’t love at first sight.

“In my experience, you put a suit on any half-intelligent black man and white people tended to go bonkers. I was doubtful he’d earned the hype,” she wrote in her 2018 memoir “Becoming.”

