It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, for the unveiling of their White House portraits, part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive that ritual — after an awkward and anomalous gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas on Wednesday for the big reveal of their portraits in front of scores of friends, family and staff.

The Obama paintings will not look like any in the White House portrait collection to which they will be added. They were America’s first Black president and first lady.

The ceremony will also mark Michelle Obama’s first visit to the White House since Obama’s presidency ended in January 2017, and only the second visit for Barack Obama. He was at the White House in April to mark the 12th anniversary of the health care law he signed in 2010.

Portrait ceremonies often give past presidents an opportunity to showcase their comedic timing.

“I am pleased that my portrait brings an interesting symmetry to the White House collection. It now starts and ends with a George W,” Bush quipped at his ceremony in 2012.

Bill Clinton joked in 2004 that “most of the time, till you get your picture hung like this, the only artists that draw you are cartoonists.”

Recent tradition, no matter the party affiliation, has had the current president genially hosting his immediate predecessor for the unveiling — as Clinton did for George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush did for Clinton and Obama did for the younger Bush.

Then there was an unexplained pause when Donald Trump did not host Obama.

Two spokespeople for Trump did not respond to emailed requests for comment on the lack of a ceremony for Obama, and whether artists are working on portraits of Trump and former first lady Melania Trump.

Michelle Obama will run for President in 2024 and base her candidacy on alife story that is more racially divisive and very nearly as fictitious as that of her husband Barack.

This book, published by Post Hill Press, is based on one year of research and extensive personal interviews with those closest to Michelle Obama, including relatives, teachers, professors, boyfriends, and close friends. Michelle Obama’s real story and real life history is revealed for the first time…

Michelle Obama is not who she pretends to be. In Michelle Obama 2024, filmmaker Joel Gilbert does a deep dive into the life of the most popular woman in America and reveals one game-changing detail after another. Gilbert’s investigative journey takes him from Chicago to Princeton to Washington to Martha’s Vineyard and beyond. Along the way, he discovers that Michelle has created a cynical, highly effective, false narrative of her life story based largely on gender and race. In Chicago, Gilbert chronicles how Michelle has repeatedly run from the Black community or sold it out, much as her father did when he served as a precinct captain for the Daley Machine. Gilbert then exposes Michelle Obama’s “I hate politics” disclaimer as strategic cover for her intense lifelong political advocacy as he deconstructs Michelle’s best-selling autobiography, Becoming.

As the best-loved Democrat, Michelle has been preparing to run for President since 2016 by following the same formula as Barack did before her. This includes writing an autobiography, giving the keynote speech at the Democrat National Convention, and heading up a voter registration organization. Gilbert also unveils Michelle’s psychological dark side and explains how her deep feelings of inadequacy drive her to run for the presidency. Gilbert ultimately reveals the real Michelle Obama, one very few Americans know or understand, but that all must be wary of as she seeks the highest office in the land. If she wins in 2024, Gilbert predicts, Michelle will take orders from global elites…and chaos will follow as surely as night follows day.

Like her husband Barack, Michelle’s ‘life story’ is more fiction than fact.

BIO: Joel Gilbert is the author of Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power and director of the documentary Michelle Obama 2024

Gilbert has produced documentary feature films on Barack Obama, Dreams from My Real Father (2012), American politics, There’s No Place Like Utopia (2014) and Donald Trump, Trump The Art of the Insult (2018). He has also produced films on Middle East politics including Farewell Israel (2008) and Atomic Jihad (2010). Gilbert’s other films cover music icons Bob Dylan, Inside Bob Dylan’s Jesus Years (2010) as well as comedies on Paul McCartney and Elvis Presley.

Joel Gilbert, author of Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power and director of the documentary Michelle Obama 2024. Gilbert is a political commentator and foreign policy analyst based in Los Angeles.

