Michael Hichborn Exposes the Vatican’s Involvement With the Occult, Abortion & The Great Reset

Many Evangelical Christians have been fighting the infiltration of Cultural Marxism the past few years, yet the Catholic Church has been waging this war for decades. Michael Hichborn, who is Catholic, exposes the sinister infiltration and overthrow of the Catholic Church and its ties to the World Economic Forum, promotion of abortion and event the occult.

For many Catholics around the world, they’ve been seeing the Vatican and many congregations around the world get hijacked by Communists pushing a Globalist agenda. The results have been an extremely Woke Pope and an implementation of the Marxist agenda.



Michael Hichborn is the president of Lepanto Institute and recently shared an investigative report exposing some pretty dark and sinister activity that the Vatican has been tied to, including occultic rituals, promotion of abortion and involvement with the World Economic Forum and World Social Forum. You can read the entire report here: https://lepantoin.org/vatican-agency-directly-tied-to-communism-abortion-and-witchcraft/



Obviously, the involvement in the occult is quite shocking and needs no further commentary. However, the fact that they are involved with organizations actively promoting abortion should be a shock to every Catholic who believes that life begins at conception and abortion is murder.



Michael shared how Caritas Internationalis has a seat at the World Social Forum, which is actively involved in promoting abortions around the world. They try to act as if this is a necessary evil so that they can have a seat at the table and voice their Catholic views. However, the problem is that they aren’t doing anything to counter the evil pro-abortion agenda of the WSF.



While we are speaking about the World Social Forum, there’s an important point made during this podcast with Hichborn. He points out that the World Economic Forum, which many of us are familiar with, and the World Social Forum have completely opposing views on solving the world problems… yet they both have the exact same end game.



The World Economic Forum wants to usher in the Great Reset. The World Social Forum wants to implement the Great Transition. Michael explains that both the Great Reset and the Great Transition are the exact same thing, and the Catholic Church leadership is involved in both groups. No surprise there.



There’s something sinister going on in the world around us. We can all see it. There’s a spiritual blindness among the general population; they literally cannot see what is happening right in front of them. We are seeing the same strategies being employed in the political world and in the religious world.



In politics, we are seeing a push to destroy American values, conservatism and even Christianity. The agenda is as atheistic and anti-God as you can possibly get. You’d think that the Evangelical Church and the Catholic Church would hold true to their values found in God’s Word… yet that is not what’s happening.



Instead, we are seeing the leadership breaking with the traditionally orthodox views of morality and Biblical values. We are seeing the embracement of Socialism and Communism. This includes the promotion of abortion and depopulation, open borders, globalism and the ushering in of the Great Reset.



Clearly, many of the everyday Catholics do not agree with the Pope on his Leftist push, in the same way that everyday Republicans find Mitch McConnell’s embracement of Big Government ideals completely repulsive. There’s a disconnect between the everyday people and the elites and rulers of the world.



This is intentional, I believe. We are seeing the hijacking of every aspect of leadership we look up to in society in an attempt to usher in a New World Order. This globalist push is nothing less than Satanic, as it’s an attempt by the powers-that-be to establish the anti-christ’s one world government, religion and currency.



What can we do about it? First, get educated. Take the time to listen to the ins-and-outs of how the Marxists have been able to infiltrate the seminaries, church leadership and ultimately the highest position in the entire Catholic hierarchy: The Pope. This should be a warning to all of us, both within and without the Catholic Church.



The same strategy that gave the Communists the leadership of the Catholic Church is what has given them control of the White House. If we are going to combat this, we are first going to have to understand the strategy so that we can cut the off at the source.



Get educated, and then follow up with action. It’s no or never folks. It’s do or die time for our nation and even our world. God can turn this around, but He uses obedient people to implement His plans. I pray that God will use us to bring Him glory and right this sinking ship.



For more information on Michael Hichborn and his writings, please visit http://lepantoin.org.

