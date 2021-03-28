Mexico Reveals REAL COVID-19 Death Toll Now Stands at Over 321,000

Mexico has been lying about their COVID-19 numbers, and we all knew it. Now the real numbers have officially came out from the Mexican government, and it’s eye opening when you have an under developed country with a strong Flu like virus as the coronavirus.

Mexico’s government on Saturday acknowledged that the country’s true death toll number from the coronavirus pandemic now is greater than 321,000, and almost 60% more than the official test-confirmed number of 201,429.

Mexico does very little testing, and because hospitals were overwhelmed, many people died in their homes without ever being given a test. The only way to get a clear picture was to review the death certificates.

Saturday the Mexican government quietly published such a report, which found there were 294,287 deaths linked to COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic through February 14. Since Feb 15, there have been an additional 26,772 deaths confirmed and tested.

Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest death toll behind the United States. However Mexico’s population of 126 million is far smaller than either of those two countries.

The idiocy of the entire pandemic is the testing, it’s flawed numbers, and the fact that governments from around the world expect you to believe the flu has been eradicated from wearing mask and washing your hands.

What are your thoughts?

