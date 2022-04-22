MEPOO Johnny Depp Alleges Amber Heard or One of Her Friends Crapped in Their Bed After He Broke Up With Her on Her 30th Birthday

It looks as though Poogate has taken the internet by storm in the last couple of days as the charade of idiocy known as the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial is getting the attention of those bored enough to watch the Kardashians on repeat.

Johnny Depp while on the stand blamed Amber Heard for poop found in their bed after a fight.

Heard blamed it on the dogs of course, but Depp said each crap weighed 4 pounds and the dogs couldn’t produce that much.

First off, what in the blue hell is Amber Heard eating that her craps weigh 4 pounds? The poop mystery was also mentioned in Depp’s UK trial which he lost.

“My initial response to that was, I laughed,” Depp said, describing the reaction to seeing a photo of the feces. “It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”

Depp filed his lawsuit against Heard in 2019, accusing her of defaming him in a Washington Post op-ed article in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence. Depp alleged that in reality it was Heard who was physically and verbally attacking him with the fight following a dinner party on Heard’s 30th birthday on April 21, 2016. The two shared a Los Angeles Penthouse at that time.

Depp said it was after the altercation that Heard crapped the bed.

On the stand Wednesday, Depp said he was more than an hour late to the dinner party because of a meeting with his financial advisors. His accountants and business manager said an “inordinate amount of money was gone” from his accounts and Depp was in worse financial shape than he believed, Depp testified.

“After 30 years of working in the industry, I was pretty shocked to learn exactly where I was financially,” Depp said.

Depp testified that he texted Heard, telling her he was running late to the celebration. In response, Heard told him to pick up wine and weed before arriving, he said.

After the dinner, he said, Heard flew into a “verbal barrage” because Depp was late and because of other perceived slights. Depp said he didn’t engage with her. He testified that when she hit him he grabbed her shoulders, sat her down on the bed, and told her he was leaving.

“I said I was leaving, please don’t follow me,” Depp said.

He testified that Heard punched him in the face repeatedly as he tried to leave but that he ultimately left her in the apartment as he fled to his house in Hollywood Hills.

Depp, knowing that Heard was leaving with her friends to Coachella, believed that the next day would be a good time to return to the penthouse and retrieve his personal belongings, he said.

But when he told his bodyguard Sean Bett to drive him there, Bett told him it was a bad idea, Depp testified.

Bett showed Depp a photograph sent by his housekeeper.

“It was a photograph of the bed, our bed,” Depp testified. “And on my side of the bed was human fecal matter.”

Thanks to our friends at The Insider for contributing to this article.

