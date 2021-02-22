Men With These Features are Best in Bed, New Survey Finds

According to a new survey from OnBuy.com there’s a few features that will let ladies know if women are either good, or bad in the sack. Interesting to see how this plays out, but here goes none the less.

OnBuy.com surveyed 4,550 women to list the physical attributes of men that they feel they’ve had the best sex with, The Sun Reports.

The first overwhelming feature is men that have a heavily forested chin or goatee women say are a whopping 73% better in bed than other men.

71% of women ranked men with good eyes as a great sign they’ll be good in bed also.

Not to be outdone, men sporting piercings and tattoos came in at 70% and 62% respectfully, with broad shouldered men rounding out at 68%.

After this survey, it’s safe to say that good things come in small packages, as women claim that 53% of men with small feet were better lovers than their big feet competitors.

Big hands and big bushy eyebrows came in at 36% and 37% according to women.

Despite seeming like a rather frivolous finding, the allure of big beards is actually rooted in real science. A 2018 study published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology found flowing facial hair to “be more attractive to women when considering long-term [rather] than short-term relationships as they indicate a male’s ability to successfully compete socially with other males for resources.”

The stud in the picture ladies is happily married, but you can find Mr. Arguelles on Instagram. He’s a personal friend of our founder Matt Couch, who’s on his way to becoming a pro bodybuilder we’re told.

You can read more from the full survey HERE.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...