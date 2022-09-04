Memphis Teacher Abducted, Forced in SUV While Out Jogging, Police on Hunt for Abductee [MORE DETAILS INSIDE]

A Tennessee woman was forced into a vehicle and abducted while out for a run in Memphis early Friday morning, police said.

Eliza Fletcher, a 35-year-old Memphis school teacher was out running just before 4:30 a.m. Friday and was in the area of the 3800 block of Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was “abducted, and forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV,” the Memphis Police Department said.

Fletcher was identified by Fox 13 Memphis as a local teacher who was known to job in the area, and was described as being 5-foot-6 and 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

She had her hair in a bun and was wearing a pink top and purple shorts.

Anyone with information related to the abduction is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The photos of the suspect's vehicle. pic.twitter.com/7GB4RRb98t — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 2, 2022

Police were notified around 7:45 a.m. after Fletcher never returned home from her run.

“Upon arriving on the scene, officers were advised that a female was jogging in the area at approximately 4:20 a.m. when an unknown individual approached her,” police said. “The female was reportedly forced into an SUV and taken from the scene.”

pic.twitter.com/NfSh7ja20n — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 2, 2022 Police say they have located some of her belongings, but are still searching for the missing woman. Investigators have only described her abductor as being a male.

Authorities have released images of the vehicle involved in the abduction, as well as an image of Fletcher from Friday morning.

FOX 13 Memphis reported that Fletcher works as an educator with St. Mary’s Episcopal School. In a letter to students on Friday, Head of School Albert Throckmorton wrote that Fletcher, who was identified as a “JK Teacher,” “has been reported kidnapped early this morning.”

The school and faculty are putting prayer teams together for Fletcher as well.

“We join the Fletcher and Wellford families in praying for Liza’s safety,” the letter continues, according to FOX 13. “We have not told our younger students about Mrs. Fletcher. We are supporting the older students as they learn of this news.”

In a Facebook post, St. Mary’s Episcopal School, where Fletcher teaches, said that “We join the Fletcher and Wellford families in praying for Liza’s safe return” and asked the public to contact police if they have any information relating to her disappearance.

The FBI and TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) are both assisting with the search according to Memphis Police. If you have any information, please call any of the numbers above in this article to help this young woman get home to her loved ones.

